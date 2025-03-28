114 homes in Northamptonshire town recommended for approval again despite concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Updated plans to build a new residential neighbourhood in Daventry will go before the council once again next week.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans were previously put on hold in January over fears the designs would provide “second-rate” homes.

Developers Stonebond Properties Ltd put forward proposals for 114 homes in the Middlemore estate, near Drayton Reservoir. The site is the last parcel of land associated with the estate, which was first allocated for housing in the 1997 Daventry Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) first reviewed the plans at a meeting earlier this year, on January 8. Members decided to defer their decision to ask planning officers to renegotiate minor improvements to the scheme in play areas, garden sizes and parking.

Updated masterplan of the 114 home neighbourhood, including the two new play areas at each end of the attenuation pond at the bottom of the development. (Image: Stonebond Properties Ltd )

The updated plans will now go back to the same group at a planning meeting next Wednesday (April 2).

Despite raising no major concerns with the scheme, planning officers did list a number of requirements where the project fell short in delivery. It was thought that ensuring all design elements were met would affect the viability of the project so it was not considered “feasible” to pursue.

Since the committee meeting, a number of alterations have been agreed upon. In response to members’ comments, developers have agreed to provide two areas of play at the bottom of the site and increase garden space and balconies for flat tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite reviewing the parking arrangements, no changes have been made to the provision or layout as developers say there is no “clear locations” to make alterations. Daventry Town Council has reiterated its concerns with on-street parking spilling out onto nearby roads and creating obstructions.

The site sits next to Astley Hall Care Home. Credit: Google

WNC planning officers have once again confirmed that the project is satisfactory and meets the necessary standards for a residential neighbourhood.

They wrote: “Overall, this revised scheme is an improvement compared to the previous iterations. Weighing the merits of the proposed scheme against the harm, it is considered on a balance that the proposed development would deliver a satisfactory scheme. It is therefore, recommended that planning permission is granted.”

The project will be discussed on Wednesday evening where planning committee members will decide whether to accept the updated plans. If approved, the development will offer a range of different properties, from one to four bedrooms, including 23 affordable homes across the site.