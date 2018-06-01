Police warn of dangerous batch of ecstasy pills in Daventry

Northamptonshire Police has issued a warning to the public after a potentially dangerous batch of ecstasy pills made its way to Daventry.

The drugs are said to look the same as the ones that may have caused the death of 18-year-old Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan, 20, who attended Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival last weekend.

“We have received intelligence that a bad batch of drugs is currently circulating in the Daventry area," said a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman.

“The pills in question are Green Heineken ecstasy tablets – drugs that are similar in appearance to those that could have caused the tragic deaths of two young people at a music festival in Portsmouth last weekend.

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, we have a duty to protect people from harm and therefore it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.”

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101.