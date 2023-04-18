News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
23 minutes ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
33 minutes ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
55 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
1 hour ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease

Police update after bomb squad called to Northamptonshire village in relation to two possible munitions

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were in attendance for a number of hours

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

Police have released an update after officers and the bomb squad were called to a Northamptonshire village on Monday evening (April 17).

Officers received a call on Monday about concerns that World War Two munitions were believed to be buried in the garden of the property in Farthingstone Road, Litchborough, near Towcester.

Exploratory work took place to establish if anything is at the scene. Police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were in attendance.

Police and the bomb squad were called to Litchborough on Monday April 17.Police and the bomb squad were called to Litchborough on Monday April 17.
Police and the bomb squad were called to Litchborough on Monday April 17.
Most Popular

At the time, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No other properties are affected by the on-going work and local residents are encouraged to speak to officers at the scene if they have any concerns.”

Today (Tuesday April 18), a spokeswoman said: “Despite an extensive search of the property in Farthingstone Road, Litchborough, no World War II munitions were found in the garden and the scene guard was lifted at 8.30pm last night (April 17).”

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire PoliceTowcester