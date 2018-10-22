Police specials raid 64 homes across Northamptonshire

Specials volunteered 660 hours in one day, carrying out 64 warrants at addresses across Northamptonshire and making eleven arrests.

In addition to the warrants, the 64 specials also assisted regular officers with incidents across the county.

Specials Chief Officer Mike Maywood, said: “The day of action was a great show of strength from our Specials working with their regular colleagues, targeting problem areas across the county.

“Year to date, our specials have worked over 75,500 hours, across almost 10, 000 tours of duty, fighting crime and protecting communities.”