Police release CCTV images after seven propane gas bottles stolen in Northamptonshire village

A Northamptonshire village's marina was raided for propane gas last month.

Between 10pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 12, a black Peugeot 306 was parked at Braunston Marina.

Two men got out of the car, cut off the padlock to a security cage and took seven 13kg bottles of propane gas.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the theft, or anyone who thinks they may recognise those pictured, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 18000332565.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.