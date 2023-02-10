News you can trust since 1869
Police confirm sudden death of man after emergency services seen at play area in Daventry

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:58am

Police have confirmed the sudden death of a man after emergency services were seen at a play area in Daventry.

A body was found this morning (Friday February 10) in the play area at The Slade.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man after a body was found in the play area on the The Slade in Spring Close, Daventry, shortly after 6am today.

Police were called to Daventry at 6am on Friday February 10.
"We are treating this man’s death as unexplained at this time however it is not believed to be suspicious.”

