Police called to sudden death of woman in her 60s outside Tesco Express in Daventry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to the car park outside of Tesco Express in Wimborne Close, Daventry at around 12.45pm on Friday (February 9).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The woman in her 60s was having a medical episode. Police say CPR was given, but the woman sadly died at the scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This appears to be a sudden death of a woman in her 60s.
“At about 12.45pm on Friday, February 9, we received a report of a woman suffering a suspected medical episode in a car park at Wimborne Close, Daventry. CPR was given at the scene however, sadly she passed away at the scene.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”
Witnesses reported seeing a large emergency services presence into the afternoon and evening.