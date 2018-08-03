Police arrest 53 drink and drug drivers during the World Cup in Northamptonshire

More than 50 people were arrested during the World Cup as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving in Northamptonshire.

The arrests, which spanned a five week period between June 15 and July 19, included 44 for drink drive offences and nine for drug drive offences.

Roadside breath and drug tests were carried out by police, including Special Constables and Safer Roads Team officers throughout the county.

The campaign formed part of Operation Ticket, a wider programme of policing activities aimed at keeping the public safe from harm during the football season.

Safer Roads Team leader Matt O’Connell said: “Our advice would really be that the safest option is to have none for the road. There are strict alcohol limits for drivers (in England it’s 35 mg per 100 ml of breath) but it is impossible to say how many drinks this equates to as it varies from person to person.

“It is important to remember that, other than the very obvious safety risks, the penalties for a drink drive conviction include a 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and an 11-year driving licence endorsement. People who drink drive can suffer serious consequences, the worst of which is losing their life, or ending someone else’s, in a collision.”

Risks of drink driving:

You could be over the legal limit many hours after your last drink, even if it’s the morning after. Sleep and coffee do not help to sober a person up, time is the only way to get alcohol out of your system.

If you are planning to go out to drink alcohol, also organise how to get home. For example, agree on a designated driver, save a taxi number to your phone or find out about public transport options before you go out.

Don’t offer an alcoholic drink to someone you know is planning to drive. Even this simple step could potentially reduce the number of people who are killed and injured every year by drink driving.

Don’t accept a lift from a driver you know has consumed alcohol. This action could potentially save your life and might make him or her think twice.

Risks of drug driving:

Driving under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous. If you are caught and convicted you could face a driving ban, large fine and a prison sentence.

Some medication may affect your ability to drive. Remember it is illegal to drive if you have certain drugs above a specified level in your blood.

Take advice from your GP/pharmacist. Seek medical advice if you are unsure whether you can drive safely while taking prescribed medicine.

Don’t underestimate the effect of cannabis, which slows reaction and decision times. It can also distort perception of time and distance and result in poorer concentration and control of the vehicle.

Be aware of the impact of cocaine use. This can lead to a sense of over-confidence with users typically performing higher risk, more aggressive manoeuvres at greater speeds.

To find out more about the laws regarding drink and drug driving, visit: http://think.direct.gov.uk/drink-driving.html

Find out more about drink-driving penalties at: https://www.gov.uk/drink-driving-penalties