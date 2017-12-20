Police appeal after man found on Flecknoe road dies

Police are appealing for information following the death of a man who was found lying on the floor in Vicarage Road, Flecknoe on December 15.

He is reported to have been found on the floor close to a bus at around 7.50am.

He was helped to his feet before being seen by a doctor and taken home without any reported injuries.

Police were later informed that the man, aged in his 50s, had died and officers are investigating to determine the circumstances leading to the man being in the road.

PC Craig Pearson of Warwickshire Police said: "It is not clear at this stage whether the man was involved in a collision or if he was injured as a result of slipping due to icy conditions.

"We are carrying out a number of enquiries and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call us on 101 referencing incident 185 18 December."