Police and Crime Commissioner names preferred candidate for Chief Constable

Northamptonshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has announced his preferred candidate as the new Chief Constable for Northamptonshire Police.

Nick Adderley's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Panel, which will take place on July 5.

Mr Mold has told Councillor Gill Mercer, the chair of the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Panel, about his decision.

"I am delighted to announce that Nick Adderley is my preferred candidate from this very strong field," said the Police and Crime Commissioner.

"Nick stood out throughout this very tough and open recruitment process and I believe he will be the right leader for Northamptonshire Police in these challenging times.

"Nick’s passion for policing and clear commitment to the future of this force impressed everyone involved with the recruitment process.

"I believe that he has the experience and vision that will bring the genuine and lasting improvements that we want to see."

Mr Adderley is the current assistant Chief Constable for Staffordshire Police. He joined the police in 1992 after a career in the Royal Navy.

After a two-year spell working at the Home Office, Mr Adderley transferred to Greater Manchester Police where he was promoted to Chief Superintendent, taking command of the Tameside division followed by the City of Manchester division.

He is the National Police Chief’s Council lead for disclosure and safeguarding as well as police motorcycling and the criminal use of motorcycles, and is a qualified counter-terrorism commander, strategic firearms commander and CBRN commander.

"I am incredibly humbled and proud to have been selected as Chief Constable to serve the people of Northamptonshire and to lead such a dedicated and hard-working force," said Mr Adderley.

"Having spent time speaking to officers and staff from Northamptonshire Police I know that they share my commitment and passion to serve the public and to work with partners to ensure we deliver the best possible service we can.

"I would like to thank the Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold and the members of the selection process for giving me the opportunity to lead and serve Northamptonshire Police."

The selection process for the role culminated in two days of interviews, where the candidates were questioned by a group of police officers and staff and gave a presentation to representatives of local partner organisations.

Candidates then faced two formal interviews. The first tested their technical skills and competence and was conducted by a panel with professional policing experience: Paul Fell, director of delivery for the Northamptonshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner; Bill Skelly, Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police and Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall.

The second interview panel was led by Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, with Darren Dovey, Chief Fire Officer of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yvonne Rees, chief executive of South Northamptonshire District Council.