Plea issued after firefighters responding to blaze in Northampton delayed by double parking

A plea has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) after firefighters responding to a blaze were delayed by double parking.

Crews from Moulton and The Mounts were called to a fire in a garage in Colwyn Road, close to the Racecourse, at 11.42am on Sunday (February 5).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters extinguished the fire using buckets of water, however, they were delayed in responding to the incident due to double parking nearby.

Following the incident, the fire service tweeted: “Our firefighters were delayed getting to the fire in Colwyn Road by drivers who had double-parked.

“We appreciate how hard it is to park in many of our streets but please be mindful of all emergency vehicles being able to get through.

“We need more room than you think.”

The fire service also reminded residents that if they have any information about any deliberate fires, they can contact FireStoppers 0800 169 5558.