Plans to rebuild burnt down Daventry warehouse submitted

Plans to rebuild the Daventry warehouse that burned down in March this year have been submitted to the district council.

The Gardman warehouse suffered heavy damage during the blaze, which at his peak was tackled by 50 firefighters.

There is no mention in the planning documents of fitting sprinklers. Speaking after the fire, Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage said the blaze could have been avoided if there had been sprinklers in the warehouse.

The application seeks planning permission to build a replica of the previous storage and distribution warehouse, offices, and other surrounding features.

Gardman had occupied the 38,686sqm, 15m high warehouse - originally built in 2017 - for less than a year before it burnt down.

