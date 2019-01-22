Planning referendums taking place in Daventry district villages

Residents of three villages in Daventry district will go to the polls this week to decide whether they agree with proposed neighbourhood development plans for their areas.

Separate plans for Badby, Guilsborough and Welton have been developed by the parish councils in order to guide the future development of their villages.

Referendums in each of the parishes this Thursday (January 24) will ask residents whether Daventry District Council (DDC) should use their respective neighbourhood development plans to help decide future planning applications in their area.

If more than 50 per cent of those who vote are in favour of an individual plan, then DDC is required to ‘make’ that plan so it becomes part of the statutory development plan.

Residents in Badby will be able to vote in a polling station at Badby Village Hall, while those in Guilsborough should vote at Guilsborough Village Hall and those in Welton at Welton Village Hall.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, January 24.

All three neighbourhood development plans have been subject to public consultation before being reviewed by independent examiners, who recommended they go to a referendum.