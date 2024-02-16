Pirates invited for LNBP’s Canal Boat Trips and Activity Days this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LNBP Community Boating, a non-profit charity with two full-sized canal boats based at Braunston, are looking to run a series of Pirate Days for organised groups and youth clubs.

Their Pirate Days are a new event with plans to run one or both boats on two consecutive days either side of the Easter school holidays on Tuesday 26th, Wednesday 27th or Thursday 28th March 2024; and/or Tuesday 2nd, Wednesday 3rd or Thursday 4th April 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving from Braunston Bottom Lock, Braunston (postcode NN11 7HJ) at 10:00am and returning approximately 4:30pm, the fun-packed days are ideal for Beavers, Cubs, Rainbows, Brownies, Church and Youth Groups, with a maximum 10 young Pirates. plustwo accompanied adult leaders.

LNBP boat near Braunston

LNBP will provide the captain and boat crew. Shipmates have the chance to come dressed as your favourite Pirate (which is optional) and join in the fun for the day which will include pirate crafts, games, a treasure hunt and a trip on the canal. Buoyancy aids will be provided for everyone for use outside the boat.

Tea, coffee and squash will be provided but Pirates will need to bring a packed lunch.