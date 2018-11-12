Pictures show Harlestone village at Tommy silhouette unveiling

Jackie and Paul Kimbrey have been busy this year gathering signatures from residents on the three-year-old Harlestone Manor estate to mark Armistice 100. After handing in the signatures to the parish council, roads on Harlestone Manor were then named after nine fallen soldiers who lived in the village and died in the first world war. These soldiers were remembered at a ceremony in the estate yesterday (Sunday, November 11) before a Tommy silhouette, which councillors paid £750 for, was unveiled by the community. Read the full story here.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds. jpress Buy a Photo

View more