PICTURES: Families enjoy police and fire fun day in Daventry

More than 1,000 visitors flocked to Daventry for an emergency services fun day organised as part of a wider project to tackle arson and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The fun day featured drone displays, emergency rescue demonstrations and kids’ activities like face painting and was part of ongoing work to engage with the community about issues in and around the town centre.

It was held at DSLV E-Act Academy as part of Operation Unite, which is a partnership project led by the arson task force and Daventry District Council’s Community Safety Partnership.

Andy Evans of the arson task force, said: “It was great to see so many people turn out to enjoy all the planned activities and events we set up for the Emergency Services Day of Fun. This was such a fantastic day.

“The rapid relief team gave out 700 to 800 free burgers as well as teas and coffees to people in the local community who filled out questionnaires to help advise our local work into tackling arson and anti-social behaviour.

"We are so grateful for the brilliant contribution they, and all the contributors involved, made to make this day such a success. It really was successful partnership working.”

Fire cadets make new friends

Engagement work is continuing today with members of the Partnership and arson task force asking Southbrook residents to answer questionnaires about their area.

Task force members are also handing out fire safety and arson prevention advice, like guidance on how to report fly-tipping which could be a target for potential arsonists.

The police show off their drone