PICTURES: Aerial photos of A45 link road show project's progress

Work on the A45 Daventry Development Link is progressing well with the attached aerial pictures showing how the road is starting to take shape.

The road will form a new 3.5mile long single carriageway which will improve transport links between the towns of Northampton and Daventry, and improve access between Daventry and the M1 motorway.

A45 Roundabout surfacing (looking North)

The Northamptonshire County Council project will also relieve communities in Flore, Weedon and Upper Heyford of through traffic as well as supporting future growth in the Daventry district.

Cllr Andre Gonzalez De Savage, county council cabinet member for infrastructure and public protection said: “These wonderful photos really illustrate how the road is taking shape, just what a huge project this is and the significant earthworks required to carve out the route.

“Additionally there are added engineering challenges in having to bridge the road over existing highways and watercourses including the A5 and the Grand Union Canal as well as the West Coast Main Railway Line.

“Most of all, this road will bring added benefit to the Northamptonshire economy as well as alleviating traffic pressures in some beautiful villages in the west of the county.”

Upper Heyford Bridge

The project has been delivered in conjunction with the Council’s highways partner, KierWSP, and the development contractor Balfour Beatty.

Construction of the scheme began in July 2016 and is due for completion in the Summer 2018.