PICTURE GALLERY: Classics cars help Daventry village community raise much-needed funds for church repairs

A classic car festival topped off by an aerobatic flight display has helped a Daventry community raise money to repair its Grade I listed church.

Watford’s Classics on the Green was attended by around 600 people and featured 60 classic vehicles - cars, fire engines and buses.

BBC Northampton radio presenter Bernie Keith opened the proceedings, which were brought to a close with the support of the Blades aerobatics team who performed a brief display over the village.

The money raised from Classics on the Green will go towards the repair and restoration of the village’s Church of St Peter & St Paul.