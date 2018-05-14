PICTURE GALLERY: ‘Bigger than ever’ Althorp Food and Drink Festival returns for its fourth edition

Althorp Food and Drink Festival returned to the stately home for the fourth year running.

Featuring flapjacks, falconry, fudge, fizz and much more, the family-friendly festival welcomed plenty of visitors, all happy to wander between stalls or sit on the grass to enjoy their food and drink.

There were demonstrations, masterclasses and workshops to attend from the likes of the Little Venice Cake Company’s Mich Turner MBE, Carmela Sereno Hayes, Dan Cameron and The Crabstock Boys.

In his welcoming notes, Earl Spencer said the event was now “bigger than ever”.

“I’m particularly delighted that the festival is such a family occasion,” he said.

The festival’s Twitter account wrote: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this weekend our biggest food festival ever!”