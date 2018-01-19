Search

Phone, Bose speaker and Mulberry handbag stolen in Northamptonshire burglary

The burglary happened in School Road, Naseby yesterday (January 18).
The burglary happened in School Road, Naseby yesterday (January 18).

Five offenders entered a courtyard at the back of a property before two of them entered the house and stole a mobile phone, a speaker and a designer handbag.

The burglary happened in School Road, Naseby between 1.15am and 1.45am yesterday (Thursday, January 18) and it is believed the offenders may have had a car parked in High Street, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.