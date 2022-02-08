Yelvertoft farmer to star in national campaign aimed to tackle 'hidden problem' of poor mental health in farmers

Mille with her family.

A Yelvortoft farmer and and the village's food and farming ambassador is playing a starring role in a short film set to be used in national campaign to tackle mental health issues.

The Farm Safety Foundation’s award-winning Mind Your Head hero film features Milly Fyfe in her debut acting role as the wife of a farmer struggling to deal with his mental health.

The foundation (or Yellow Wellies as many know them) and video producer Luc Edwards spent the day filming the one-minute video on Milly’s farm in Yelvertoft.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They even enlisted Andrew, her husband, to consult on the correct use of machinery they were featuring in the film.

The clip, which shows Milly chatting to her on-screen husband, was shot in the family's kitchen giving authenticity to the short but powerful film.

Milly said: “Being part of the brand new Mind Your Head campaign video is very exciting.

"It’s a privilege to be able to support my friends at the Farm Safety Foundation and help to chip away at the stigma attached to poor mental health in the industry.

"I've worked with the team before in their 2020 campaign but we were happy to offer the farm as a filming location for this year and it’s always an honour to be involved.”

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation said: “It is wonderful to have special ambassadors like Milly supporting us.

"We are a small charity with big ambitions and this campaign comes at a time when 92 per cent of farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

"We’re launching the fifth annual Mind Your Head week on Monday 14th February - Valentine’s Day.

"A day which celebrates love and togetherness but one that can often highlight how different, alone or low we feel so our message is that it's important to check in with yourself and others and reach out to those who may be feeling down, lonely or struggling.

"Whatever it is that you choose to do, just know that your mental health should never be ignored and you are not alone.”

The film, named ‘Ask Twice’, can be seen in full at 11am on Monday 14 February on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Search @yellowwelliesUK or #MindYourHead.