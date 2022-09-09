Woman passenger dies, driver seriously injured in Northamptonshire A5 crash

Police have confirmed one woman died and a driver was seriously injured in a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Thursday afternoon (September 8).

Crash investigators say the victim is believed to have been a front-seat passenger in a black Nissan Note which collided with a white Jaguar XE Prestige at the Whilton crossroads junction between Weedon and Kilsby.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the Nissan driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Thursday

The Jaguar driver was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 1.40pm. A ten-mile stretch of the A5 remained closed for several hours following the collision.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.