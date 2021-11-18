Forecasters are predicting snow in Northamptonshire next week

Forecasters are predicting the first bout of wintry weather hitting Northamptonshire next week — although it is unlikely to be the arctic blast many fear.

Experts are playing down dire warnings of an 'Arctic blast' bringing heavy snow sparking widespread chaos by the end of next week.

Local forecaster from @NNweather, Jamie Dunlop, admitted: "Weather models are indicating some wintry conditions later next week in the county.

"It’s too early for exact detail but it will feel much colder by day than recently particularly with added wind chill."

BBC Weather says light snow showers and a gentle breeze for Northamptonshire from around 1pm on Thursday (November 25) and into Friday (November 26) morning with temperatures plunging below zero and sleet showers to follow on Saturday (November 27).

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin added: "It's almost the end of November so there's nothing unusual in mentioning some snow in places next week — but there’s a lot going on right around the world for this to come together.

"It depends on where a high pressure system develops next week which will determine the kind of weather we see.

"Either way it does look like we are in for a colder spell."

Road safety agencies are already issuing warnings for drivers and Northamptonshire Highways says its team of 20 gritters are on stand-by.

A spokesman said: "Our fleet is ready to go if temperatures drop and, yes, we have enough salt, drivers and fuel.