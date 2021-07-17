Where and when to see the Red Arrows over Northamptonshire before, during and after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Grey skies greeted the Red Arrows over Silverstone in 2017 — but tomorrow promises to be hotter

It won't be just petrolheads getting excited about Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The return of fans to the Northamptonshire circuit also means the return of the Red Arrows to the skies over Northamptonshire.

F1 fans will be treated to a spectacular display after missing out last year when races were held behind closed doors during the Covid pandemic.

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Northamptonshire before, during and after their Silverstone display

Crack RAF pilots will fly be doing their thing complete the red, white and blue tailsmoke for the 140,000 inside Silverstone between 2.15pm and 2.37pm — although those not far outside the circuit should get a decent view, too.

Then the nine 645mph Hawk jets are due to buzz the track in a pre-race fly-past at 2.45pm, 15 minutes before the lights go out for the start.

But there should be plenty of opportunity to see the Arrows overhead before and during the race itself.

According to www.military-airshows.co.uk their flightplan from the Red Arrows base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire takes them over Kelmarsh, Watford and just north of Daventry sometime between 11.10am and 11.20am on their way to a stop-over at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

And, after the acrobatics, they will head east over the A5 at Potterspury then turn sharp left towards Hardingstone, just south of Northampton — at 2.37pm before a sharp left towards Bedfordshire and u-turn back towards Silverstone ready for the pre-race fly-past.

Finally, it's a stop over for tea back at Fairford before heading home to Scampton, flying over Daventry at 5.43pm and Desborough four minutes later.

As ever, timings and route is liable to change at short notice due to weather or other requirements.

■ The full timetable from Fairford to Silverstone and back to Fairford is:

Depart Fairford - 2.06pm

Woodford Halse- 2.13pm

Silverstone display - 2.15pm

North of Cosgrove - 2.36pm

South of Hardingstone- 2.37pm

North of Byfield - 2.39pm

West of Bloxham - 2.42pm

Ardley - 2.44pm

Westbury - 2.45pm

Flypast Silverstone - 2.46pm

West of Paulerspury - 2.47pm

Arrive Fairford - 2.54pm

■ Fairford to Scampton

Depart Fairford - 5.35pm

West of Daventry - 5.43pm

North of Desborough - 5.47pm