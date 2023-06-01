A Facebook group took off after Weedon Wildlife's founder decided to seek community support.

Lindsey Websdale, 45, established a Facebook group in June 2022 for people to reach out to her for support with wildlife queries and casualties.

“Never for one minute did I think that it would get as busy as it is. It exploded. It was really really busy,” said Lindsey.

Weedon Wildlife's founder, Lindsey Websdale, with Floof, the pigeon, on a test flight break, in December 2022.

Weedon Wildlife was founded on the advice of Lindsey's sister, who knew about the number of phone calls and Facebook tags Lindsey was receiving.

“I’ve helped animals on and off all my life when I could. It’s been a lifelong thing that I’ve done,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey has cared for a wide range of animals, including hedgehogs, rabbits, and rats, as well as swans, pigeons, birds of prey, and other small birds.

She devotes the majority of her free time to animal care, although she works full-time and has a young family to take care of at home.

Elephant Hawk-moths pictured by Weedon Wildlife's founder, Lindsey Websdale, in July 2022.

Lindsey has been trying to build a support network with veterinary organisations.

“Without vets on board, I can’t function,” said Lindsey.

“I can go to any vets. That’s not a problem. They always kind of help out, but having a trusted vet on board, who appreciates what I do and how I’m helping, we’re still working on that,” said Lindsey.

Members of the public and veterinary practices from Weedon, Daventry, Deanshanger, Wellingborough and Weston Favell in Northampton have been contacting her to request assistance.

Weedon Wildlife's founder, Lindsey Websdale, helped a swan, in October 2022.

“We’ve been hit really hard in the last couple of weeks with sort of quite hefty veterinary bills. I have to pay the full price as everyone else. If I have to go to the vet out of hours then you know of course we’d pay out-of-hours fees,” said Lindsey.

She has travelled throughout Daventry, Northampton, Rugby, Banbury, and other locations to save animals in distress and release them back into the wild or foster care. Whenever possible, people bring the animals to Lindsey.

Shortly after Weedon Wildlife was established, Lindsey decided to set up a fundraising page for her services, at the advice of those around her.

“What we’ve been looking for is a buffer to help us with veterinary bills, supplies, food, and daily running costs,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey's back garden cabin has served as the workplace for the charitable organisation. She adapted her arts-and-crafts space to accommodate and make room for veterinary cages, equipment, and supplies.

“I don’t get any funding from anywhere. I don’t take any money whatsoever from wherever it's raised. Everything goes right to the animals and anything they need,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey shares her success stories on the Weedon Wildlife Facebook group.

Animals ready for release are returned to their area or fostered. Lindsey advises people to “put food out throughout the year” for the animals.

