Weather warning in place ahead of heavy showers and thunderstorms across Northamptonshire

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are sweeping across the county today (Tuesday) with weather warnings in place across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms up until midnight tonight and a further 24-hour rain just north of the county tomorrow (Wednesday).

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Northamptonshire today (Tuesday)

Forecasters have warned today: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread north-east across England and Wales, whilst also increasing in frequency during the day.

"In a few places there is the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and 30 to 50 mm of rain to fall in 3 hours."

Last week a huge thunderstorm hit Northants on Tuesday night with temperatures soaring to 38C just five days ago.

Temperatures are currently sitting at around 17C today.