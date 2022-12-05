Northamptonshire folk are being warned to brace themselves for an Arctic freeze as temperatures tumble this week.

Local forecasters @NNweather say winter will kick in with a vengeance and thermometers could see MINUS SEVEN by Friday (December 9) with sharp frosts and icy roads. They said: "Arctic air will arrive over the county during the week ahead leading and it will turn bitterly cold by the end of the week ahead with even daytime temperatures struggling to get much above freezing.

"Some sharp overnight frosts likely by Wednesday night and becoming widespread through the coming week with minus-7°C possible by Friday morning in rural parts of the county.” But, despite grim warnings elsewhere, particularly further north, @NNweather added: "Too early to talk about the chance of snow in the county at the present time."

Gritters have been out already on Northamptonshire's roads — but are likely to be even busier as temperatures tumble this week

Gritters have already been out on the county roads for the first time this winter but coverage is likely to be ramped up as Met Office weather charts predict temperatures dropping below freezing from around midnight on Tuesday.

BBC Weather's Stav Danos “Over the last few days temperatures have been falling and it’s felt a lot colder than it has done of late. As we head into middle part of this week could be looking at coldest spell of season so far.

