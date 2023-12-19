We have a lucky recipient of Daventry Christmas Giveaway

After being overwhelmed with nominations, a Daventry-based executive travel company has made Christmas a little brighter for one family in the town with the gift of a £100 Tesco gift card.

This year was the launch of Jo Chauffeurs’ Christmas giveaway which saw the company, based from Cottesbrook Park on the town’s Drayton Fields Industrial Estate, put out a public appeal over the last few weeks encouraging people to nominate worthy recipients for a gift card to be donated to.

Once they had reviewed all of the nominations received, Jo Chauffeurs directors selected Vickie Taylor and her two sons as the worthy recipients of the gift card.

Despite not knowing Vickie or having previously heard her story, Agnieszka and Jonathan were touched after learning that Vickie has raised in excess of £20,000 for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance since becoming a widow at a young age four years ago.

Jo Chauffeurs Christmas Giveaway

Specialising in executive chauffeur-driven private hire services, Jo Chauffeurs work across the UK but are proud of the local community in the town that are based from and see Christmas time as the perfect opportunity to give something back to Daventry. The company’s aim for the gift card giveaway was to assist with easing the financial pressures of buying Christmas food and gifts for one recipient this year.

Discussing why they chose Vickie to receive the gift card, director of Jo Chauffeurs, Jonathan Cerquera said the following:

“The nature of our work takes us all over the UK but Daventry is where our business is based and we are very proud of the local community in the town. We wanted to give something back to this community and were touched to learn about the work that Vickie has done to raise funds for such a vital service in the area.

Vickie is a widow and a single parent to two boys. Vickie lost her husband very suddenly four years ago, leaving her as the sole parent to two children both under three years old. When we heard about the phenomenal fundraising that Vickie has done for the air ambulance service, all whilst being a full time parent and working two jobs, we just knew that we had to choose her to receive the gift card.”

Vickie’s nomination for the gift card came through Facebook, with the following message being received along with the nomination:

“I've only known Vickie for about 2.5 years since our sons started playing football together. However, the strength, encouragement, determination and dedication I’ve seen from this woman is unbelievable. Everything she does is for her boys, she goes without, puts others first and is constantly raising money for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance who desperately tried to save her husband. Vickie also holds down two jobs alongside being a full time mum. A £100 voucher would definitely make things a bit easier for her and the boys over Christmas.”

Whilst this is the first time that Jo Chauffeurs has organised a giveaway of this type in the town, the company would like to make this an annual occurrence.The family-run business would also love to see other local businesses getting involved in this initiative and are putting out an open call to other businesses in the area to begin a partnership to give back to the local community.

