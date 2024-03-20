Watford Gap Roadchef worker recalls meeting Hairy Bikers as she celebrates 25 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who has dedicated 25 years of her life to working at Roadchef in Northamptonshire has been honoured for her service.

Julie Margherita Hislop, who works at Roadchef Watford Gap, which is an M1 service station, has been presented with a long service award

The “dedicated and passionate” employee began her journey in 1999, starting in the café and showcasing her culinary skills. Roadchef says Julie quickly became an integral part of the team.

After two years, Julie embraced a new role at the Days Inn Hotel where she worked as a receptionist welcoming and delighting customers as they visited the service station. Over the years, Julie has utilised her expansive skillset working in the housekeeping department and taking on managerial roles within the hotel.

Julie says one of her career highlights was meeting and welcoming the Hairy bikers when they stopped in at Watford Gap, staying at the Days Inn Hotel.

Julie said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 25 years working at Roadchef and I am honoured to be awarded with a long service award.

"I appreciate all the incredible opportunities which Roadchef have given me over the years, and it has been a pleasure to greet customers and many famous faces staying with us at Watford Gap, ensuring they have a relaxing and enjoyable experience.”

Matt Embleton, site director at Roadchef’s Watford Gap, added: “A huge congratulations to Julie for reaching this momentous milestone in her Roadchef career. Roadchef takes pride in its employees, and Julie’s 25-year journey is a shining example of the commitment and passion that defines the business.