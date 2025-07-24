Watch Northamptonshire boy, 3, 'put' his way to Wicksteed Park mini golf competition top prize

Scottie Scheffler move over, Tiger Woods make way - there's a new Scott playing up a storm on the golf course, little Teddy Scott, and his putting technique has bagged him a big prize.

Three-year-old Teddy Scott, from Spratton has been announced as the Wicksteed Park competition winner after wowing judges with his determination and ingenuity for his crazy golf technique – winning free games for life at the park’s course.

Teddy put the ‘put’ into putting and when taking on the Pig n’ Putt mini-golf course at the attraction, his ingenuity captured in a video submitted to the Wicksteed Park Facebook page by his mum Helen.

His mum Helen videoed Teddy’s first attempt to play on Wicksteed Park’s Pig n’ Putt course, along with his brothers Freddie aged 10 and Hugo aged eight.

Teddy Scott, 3, celebrates his success at Wicksteed Park/Helen Scott

She said: “He wanted to play like his brothers were and it’s fair to say he had a pretty unique style and an unusual interpretation of the rules.

“But he refused to give up and was so proud of himself when he eventually got the ball in the hole.

“He loves Wicksteed Park anyway and is delighted to have the chance to play for crazy golf there for free whenever he wants.”

The Kettering park marked the opening of its newly-refurbished mini-golf course by launching a search for the UK’s worst player, offering a lifetime pass to the 18-hole course to help the winner improve their game.

Teddy Scott with his brothers Freddie and Hugo at Wicksteed Park/ Helen Scott

In the clip, Teddy can be seen having fun repeatedly trying to putt his ball into the hole before eventually picking it up and popping it in with his hand.

Judges were impressed by his refusal to give up, seen in a subsequent video, when his face lights up with joy when he makes a successful putt.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “We launched the competition to find the UK’s worst player and, although Teddy’s game obviously needs a lot of work, crazy golf is also about having fun and he was obviously having a great time playing with his family, which is what made him a clear winner.

“He can now enjoy a free game at the park whenever he wants and we hope he continues to enjoy the game as much in the coming years.”

