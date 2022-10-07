WATCH: Northampton dog owners shocked to see clever pooch rearrange furniture into comfy double bed

Two Northampton dog owners were shocked when CCTV showed their clever pooch rearranging the furniture in the middle of the night…to make herself a perfect comfy double bed.

Yvonne and David Gallop heard noises downstairs one night after putting greyhound Polly to bed in the lounge - and in the morning they saw why.

After checking CCTV, the family realised the clever pup had decided one dog bed wasn't enough and she wanted TWO.

Proud owners David and Yvonne Gallop with their pet pooch Polly

The footage, from October 3, showed seven-year-old Polly dragging together two dog beds from opposite sides of the room.

Polly perfectly aligned them to form one double bed and was then spotted curling up for a snooze.

Yvonne, 63, and 66-year-old David could not believe it when they spotted the footage and it dawned that their dog was even smarter than they thought.

Yvonne said: “When we were upstairs, we could hear some scratching, so I checked the live camera on my phone.

Cameras spotted Polly rearranging furniture to make herself a bigger, comfier bed

“I could see Polly asleep on both beds and I assumed David had put them together before he went to bed.

“When I saw the webcam footage the next day I couldn't believe she'd done it herself.

“The way she did it and lined them up so perfectly. I'd never have even thought she could do that herself.

“She must have thought to herself ‘hey, this bed would be even better if it was a double’.