WATCH: More dodgy drivers caught on dashcam as Northamptonshire Police reveals number facing action DOUBLED this year
Motorists shamed for overtaking, ignoring red lights, dropping machinery on motorway and cutting up traffic to reach McDonald’s
Numbers of dodgy drivers finding their way into the Northamptonshire Police video vault thanks to fellow motorists more than DOUBLED during the first six months of 2022.
Operation Snap, launched three years ago, allows potential offences to be reported via the force website using dashcam footage or mobile phone clips shot by passengers.
This year, 758 videos were submitted by 438 individuals to the end of June compared to 405 clips for the same period last year.
And that saw action taken in 482 cases compared to just 200 in the first six months 2021.
Videos included a lorry heading for the M1 with a rear door swinging open, allowing machinery to tumble out into the path of oncoming traffic; and a peckish van driver who made a late decision to call in at a Wellingborough McDonald’s, cutting across other road users.
Overtaking, ignoring traffic lights and carrying too many passengers are also high on the list of common offences which result in notices of intended prosecution mailed to registered keepers.
But nine incidents between January and June this year were classed as dangerous driving which will result in immediate court summons.
Safer roads team operations manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Alongside our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, improving the standard of driving and behaviour on our roads remains our priority.
“Through education and enforcement, where necessary, we need to stop people putting themselves and other road users at risk because they do not believe they will get caught.
“Since the launch of Operation Snap, we now have additional pairs of eyes helping us to keep our roads safer and the chances of getting caught for committing traffic offences has increased.
“Over the past three years it has proved an invaluable tool and with the continued support of the public, we hope it encourages all road users to use our road network legally and responsibly, to help improve road safety across the county.”
Footage can be uploaded within 14 days of any incident on the Northamptonshire Police website portal alongside a form which creates a witness statement. Videos are viewed by trained police staff to decide if legal action should begin.