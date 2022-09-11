WATCH: Crowds gather for Northamptonshire's historic proclamation of the accession of King Charles III

Northamptonshire’s proclamation of the accession of the new King Charles III took place on the saints of All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (September 11).

Following a procession, the High Sherriff of Northamptonshire read the accession proclamation at 1pm.

Hundreds gathered and looked on as the formal ceremony took place. MPs, councillors and Northamptonshire judges also attended, including Michael Ellis MP, Commissioner Stephen Mold, Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith and more.

Crowds gathered as the county's proclamation of the accession of King Charles III was read out at All Saints Church in Northampton.

Leaders from a number of different faiths were invited to address to the crowds. Many said “God save the King” and “long live the King”.

The whole ceremony can be watched in the video above.

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the King’s personal representative in the county said: “The proclamation is Northamptonshire’s formal declaration of our new King’s accession to the crown, at his approval and an historic event dating back centuries that has not taken place for 70 years.”

High Sherriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow, personally appointed in the county by the Crown for matters of law, order and justice, added: “It is an enormous privilege to have been selected for the position of High Sheriff of Northamptonshire and to have the duty of reading such a historic proclamation.”

Following the Northampton proclamation, Mayors across the county were then invited to read proclamations in their towns from 2.30pm onwards.