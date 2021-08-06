Watch careless drivers pay the price for trying to dodge A45 diversion in Daventry

Drivers trying to dodge diversions around waterworks on a main Northamptonshire road came to a sticky end overnight as their vehicles tumbled into a trenches.

Stunned workers clocked on to find a Toyota Yaris and Ford Focus stranded on the A45 in Daventry on Friday morning (August 6).

They took pity by using cranes to lift the vehicles out of the trenches, looking decidedly worse for wear.

Toyota

Anglian Water is just three weeks week into a seven-month scheme to install 2km of new pipes under the road and workers at the site admit they are fast becoming frustrated with drivers trying to get through rather than follow diversion signs.

One said: "The barriers are there for a reason, and the road is closed for a reason.

"It's been dug up, yet some drivers still think it's OK to get through!"

"We know it’s annoying but these things have to be done."

A Ford Focus driver also came a cropper

Contractors will be staying on site round the clock in an attempt to stop more motorists attempting to drive through.

Sections of the A45 are being closed in 200-metre stretches. Currently part of the road from the A45 layby to London Road roundabout is shut until August 29.

An Anglian Water statement said: "We’ve had several dangerous instances where drivers have ignored the road signs and cars have ended up in our trenches.

"The site will now be manned outside of working hours to prevent this happening again.