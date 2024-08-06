Warning issued about QR code scam on parking meters across West Northamptonshire
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say scammers have placed QR codes on parking meters, which take motorists to a fake site and asks for payment information.
The council is reminding residents that none of their car parks in Northampton town centre, or any West Northamptonshire Country Parks, include an option for payment by QR code.
WNC posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (August 5): “Please share! Parking scam alert.
“Scammers are placing QR codes on our machines that take you to a fake site that asks for your payment information etc and then take money from you allegedly for parking in the car park.
"We offer NO services via QR codes and these should NOT be used on any Northampton car parks or Country Parks.”
One QR code was found in Midsummer Meadow Car Park, off Bedford Road, on Monday.
