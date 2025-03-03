Villages: All the latest news from where you live

​Derek Taylor sent in this seasonal picture

BADBY

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Pullin

Badby Floral Bee – Contact Liz Hudson on 01327 877797 to join the meeting in the village hall, 7pm to 9pm on Thursday (today). This friendly group supports beginners to achieve pleasing arrangements to take home. More experienced arrangers are welcome to bring fresh ideas to the group.

Church services – Susan Rose will lead Morning Worship at St Mary’s on Sunday from 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish Council – The council will meet on Monday in the village hall at 7.30pm. The agenda is displayed on the two village noticeboards and published at badby-pc.gov.uk. There is a slot for public participation.

BRAUNSTON

Chris Grossart

All Saints’ Church – March 9, Ashby St Ledgers, Holy communion 10.30am. March 12, Welton, Ash Wednesday Service 7.30pm. Additional Weekly Services: Ashby – Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Evening Prayer / Welton – Thursdays at 9.30am. Morning Prayer / Braunston – Saturdays at 10am. Celtic Morning Prayer. The Gathering for 12 – 17 year old coming soon.

Tiny Treasures Parent/carer and toddler group for pre-school children Tuesday mornings during term-time 9am to 11am. Meet in the Parish Room 9am to 11am. Meet in the Parish Room at All Saints’ Church. The door will be open. Just come in and enjoy playtime, stories, craft time and singing.

Friendly Club – meets in The Gallie Room at the Village Hall 2pm to 4pm. Throughout the year we enjoy tea, cake, fruit and a variety of activities. Extra cups and refreshments are ready to welcome

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

visitors for their first meeting. Monday, March 10, 2pm to 4pm, a Photo Quiz at the Village Hall. An informal entertaining quiz followed by refreshments. Visitors very welcome.

Twinners – There will be a quiz on March 22 at 6.30pm in the Village Hall. To reserve a table or for more details contact Liz Fraser on 07890 072487.

The Twinkle Team will be meeting tonight (March 6) in The Wheatsheaf at 7.30pm and would welcome others to join this small group and help plan events.

CHARWELTON

Graham White

Church – Services in the Knightley parishes for Sunday, March 9, will be 9.15am Holy Communion at Preston Capes, 11am Holy Communion at Fawsley, 11am Morning Worship at Badby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whist Drive – The next whist drive will take place on Monday, March 17, at 7.30pm in the village hall.

CHIPPING WARDEN

Kathleen Betteridge

Church – This Sunday, March 9, Holy Communion at St Peter & St Paul, Chipping Warden, at 9.30am.

News on the forthcoming frugal lunches to be held on Wednesdays, March 12 and 26, from midday to 2pm and will take place in the church this year. There will be hot soup choices, apple crumbles and tea and coffee.

The church has a kitchen, cloakroom and heating. The seating arrangements will be at trestle tables as usual. This change of venue is because the village hall kitchen is being renovated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, we have the facilities and as usual the welcome will be warm and inviting. There will be the usual raffle and sale table. Please contact Liz Thame on 01295 660254 to book and for further details.

Mothering Sunday and Easter – final details to be confirmed.

Sunday, May 4, Mayday Fete in the Manor Garden – a special date to remember. All help needed before, during and after but mostly your generous support to enjoy a wonderful afternoon.

Coffee mornings in the church take place on Tuesday and Friday from 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Village hall trust – Refurbishment work is continuing on the kitchen, bar and toilets. Please follow Chipping Warden Village Hall website for updates.

HS2 – A361 road closure for bridge inspection and maintenance overnight from 8.30pm next Friday, March 14, to 5.30am on Saturday, March 15.

Single lane traffic weekends as some preparation works for the new A361 highway is undertaken from 8am on Saturdays until 6pm on Sundays, March 15 to April 7. Please follow Chipping Warden Community Website for other updates.

Griffin Inn – Please ring Andy and Susan on 01295 660311 – for details of all events and up to date information.

HELLIDON

Jenifer Fell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church – This Sunday, March 9, there will be a Service for All at Staverton at 10am for all three parishes.

Everyone is welcome, refreshments will be served after the service.

LONG BUCKBY

Elizabeth Verwoerd

Spring Fayre – Buckby Library & Hub and the Community Centre are holding a joint Spring Fayre on Saturday, March 22, at the Community Centre from 10am to 2pm. There will be a range of crafts, cakes, jewellery, plants, bric-a-brac, beauty products, games, many children's activities, face painting, tombola, raffle, refreshments and lots more! Entry is £1 and children go fo free. This is a joint fundraising event with the proceeds being divided between the two charities.

Buckby Library & Hub Film Night – The next monthly film to be shown is POMS. Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement home community. Hoping to be left alone, she meets Sheryl, a fun loving neighbour who insists that they become best pals. After coming out of her shell, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams, even when the odds are stacked against you. The film will be shown on Tuesday, March 25, at 7.30pm. Doors are open at 7pm. Tickets cost £7 from the Library and The Peephole. Refreshments including ice cream are available on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musical Entertainment at Buckby Library & Hub – The Cut-A -Caper band will be celebrating the life of the Northamptonshire poet John Clare with musical entertainment. Hear about the music, poetry and life of this much-loved Northamptonshire nature poet and self declared scraper of the fiddle! The event will be on Thursday, April 3, at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 7pm. Tickets cost £7 from the Library and The Peephole and refreshments will be available. For more information, phone the library on 01327 842591 or email [email protected]

Long Buckby & District Gardening Club – The next meeting of the Gardening Club will be on March 11 at the Community Centre. The talk is by Bob Brown and the subject is Payback; best (and worst) plants which repay the effort and space they take up in your garden. Visitors are very welcome. Each meeting costs £4 or pay £15 for a year's club membership.