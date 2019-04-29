Veterans’ breakfast club launches in Daventry

Past and present members of the Armed Forces are invited to join a new Veterans’ Breakfast club which has launched in Daventry.

Sessions are held at the New Street Café (next to Tesco) from 9.30am to midday on the fourth Wednesday of each month and offer veterans as well as current service personnel an opportunity to socialise in a relaxed, safe environment.

People can also access advice and support from the Royal British Legion at the same time.

Daventry District Council is working in partnership with the Royal British Legion, Daventry District Welfare Foundation, and the New Street Café on the scheme.

Chris Ward, of the Daventry branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Adjusting to life after serving in the Armed Forces can be difficult.

“Many veterans are left feeling isolated, so the aim of the club is to return that sense of belonging and to provide a place for veterans and service personnel to relax and socialise with each other.

“The breakfast club runs alongside our monthly support group, so I look forward to welcoming local members of our armed forces community to the sessions.”

Cllr Alan Hills, Portfolio Holder for Community, Culture and Leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “Daventry District Council is a proud partner of Armed Forces Covenant Northamptonshire, which provides information and advice on support services available within the county for the Armed Forces community and their families.

“As part of that we are always keen to find ways in which we can help support our local armed forces community, so we are very pleased to be working alongside the Royal British Legion, and The New Street Centre on this initiative.”

More information on the support services offered by the Royal British Legion can be found at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-support or by phoning their contact centre, which is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm on 0808 802 8080.

For more information about Armed Forces Covenant Northamptonshire visit www.afcnorthamptonshire.co.uk.