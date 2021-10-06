Vehicle fire closes three lanes on M1 in Northamptonshire heading into morning rush hour

Drivers warned of 40-minute delays southbound

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 7:15 am
National Highways jamcams showed queues on the M1 southbound just before 7am

The M1 is gridlocked heading towards Northampton ahead of Wednesday's morning rush hour following a vehicle fire.

Three lanes are blocked southbound near junction 16 with National Highways warning of queues back to junction 18 and delays up to 40 minutes at 7am.

A spokesman for the agency said: "Traffic Officers and crews from Northants Fire & Rescue are on their way to the area but congestion is building on the approach."

Sensors are showing the A5 getting busy as drivers attempt to avoid the motorway queues.

