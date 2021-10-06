Vehicle fire closes three lanes on M1 in Northamptonshire heading into morning rush hour

National Highways jamcams showed queues on the M1 southbound just before 7am

The M1 is gridlocked heading towards Northampton ahead of Wednesday's morning rush hour following a vehicle fire.

Three lanes are blocked southbound near junction 16 with National Highways warning of queues back to junction 18 and delays up to 40 minutes at 7am.

A spokesman for the agency said: "Traffic Officers and crews from Northants Fire & Rescue are on their way to the area but congestion is building on the approach."