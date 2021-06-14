Vehicle fire causing five miles of queues on M1 near Northampton

Traffic is crawling on the M1 after a vehicle fire blocked a lane near Northampton

Traffic is queuing for five miles on the M1 southbound near Northampton during Monday's morning rush hour after a vehicle fire.

Highways England are advising drivers to find an alternative route with traffic crawling between junction 17 and junction 15.

A spokesman said: "One lane is blocked causing a delay of up to 60 minutes and there is slow traffic for approximately five miles.