Vehicle fire causing five miles of queues on M1 near Northampton
Highways England advise drivers to find alternative routes during Monday's morning rush hour
Monday, 14th June 2021, 7:43 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 7:58 am
Traffic is queuing for five miles on the M1 southbound near Northampton during Monday's morning rush hour after a vehicle fire.
Highways England are advising drivers to find an alternative route with traffic crawling between junction 17 and junction 15.
A spokesman said: "One lane is blocked causing a delay of up to 60 minutes and there is slow traffic for approximately five miles.
"Please allow extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes or delaying your journey if possible.