Two seriously injured in second crash on Northamptonshire A45 in less than 36 hours
Two lorries and car involved in early-morning collision close to where driver died
Police say two people were seriously injured in a second crash in less than 36 hours on a stretch of the A45 in Northamptonshire.
The collision involved two lorries and a car between the A5 and Upper Heyford at about 3.45am on Wednesday (October 5) — a few hundred yards from where a man in his 40s died at the scene following a head-on collision on Monday night.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed two men were been taken to hospital and advised motorists to avoid the A45. Congestion continued into Wednesday morning while investigation work is carried out.
Investigators are still appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash at around 10.55pm on Monday (October 3) when a red Vauxhall Zafira travelling towards Northampton crossed onto the wrong side of the carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.
Three men who were arrested following the crash have been released pending further investigations.