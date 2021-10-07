Two lorries, two cars involved in smash on M1 near Northampton
Two lanes are blocked close to junction 15A with delays of more than hour
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:11 pm
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:26 pm
Two lanes are blocked on the M1 near Northampton following a crash involving two lorries on Wednesday morning (October 7).
Reports say two cars and two lorries are involved in the smash on the northbound carriageway approaching junction 15.
According to National Highways, traffic is tailing back for 12 miles nearly to junction 14 with delays of around an hour.
London Road is also busy heading into Northampton as drivers attempt to beat the queues by diverting off at junction 15.