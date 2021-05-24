Two injured in 1.40am Northamptonshire M1 minibus crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a minibus crash on the M1 in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Sunday.

Rescuers cut out one trapped person from the wreckage after the four-vehicle pile-up near Crick at around 1.40am.

Paramedics rushed both injured victims to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry but Northamptonshire Police later revealed their injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

Three lanes were blocked near junction 18 following the M1 smash

Firefighters from Northamptonshire and Warwickshire rushed to the scene after reports of the smash involving the minibus, two cars and an HGV blocking three lanes southbound at junction 18.