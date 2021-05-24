Two injured in 1.40am Northamptonshire M1 minibus crash
Firefighters freed one trapped victim from wreckage after bus, two cars and HGV collide
Two people were taken to hospital after a minibus crash on the M1 in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Sunday.
Rescuers cut out one trapped person from the wreckage after the four-vehicle pile-up near Crick at around 1.40am.
Paramedics rushed both injured victims to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry but Northamptonshire Police later revealed their injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.
Firefighters from Northamptonshire and Warwickshire rushed to the scene after reports of the smash involving the minibus, two cars and an HGV blocking three lanes southbound at junction 18.
