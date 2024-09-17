Two Daventry men skydiving challenge raises more than £4500 to buy care home vehicle

The skydive, which took place in July, saw Flora Innes House resident Gary Doe, 63, and Liam Squirrell take a courageous leap from 10,000 feet in the air, all in support of Solden Hill House.

The Solden Hill House in Daventry, which houses around 80 people now, has been providing assistance to individuals for almost 70 years. It is a group of nine independent residential homes that offers care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

Gary said: “I enjoyed every minute of it.

“The whole thing was a great experience, and it just gave me a great big buzz.”

For Gary, the skydive represented not only a personal triumph but a way to contribute to improving the lives of his fellow residents.

His brother, Simon, has also been residing at the Flora Innes House for the last 45 years.

The funds were needed to purchase a vehicle for the residents to provide greater mobility and opportunities for trips and activities.

Through smaller, local events and the skydive fundraiser, Gary and Liam have successfully raised £4,680.33.

Gary made the daring jump from 10,000 feet in the air on July 24 at around 9am.

"You literally are 100 per cent safe. I felt more safe on that plane than on a commercial plane.

"Keep yourself calm. I think that's the key answer," said Gary.

August 6 saw the acquisition of the car that is said to significantly improve the quality of life for all residents. People can now attend more community events, medical appointments, and recreational outings.

Richard Smith, the Solden Hill House CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud of Gary and Liam for their bravery and determination in taking on this challenge.

“Their efforts and the generous donations from friends, family, and the wider community will have a lasting impact. Having a car will open up a world of possibilities, making it easier for them to experience new activities and maintain essential connections outside Flora Innes.”

1 . Skydiving challenge Flora Innes House resident Gary Doe and Liam Squirrell pictured together. Photo: Solden Hill House Photo Sales

