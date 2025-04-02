True feast of cricket served up in Barby.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting season of cricket is being served up in Barby this year.

Barby Cricket Club has gone from strength to strength with more cricket to be played than ever before, fuelled by the growth of a thriving junior section.

In 2024 the Barby junior boys and girls did tremendously well with a number of trophies won by both the girls and mixed sides.

This season the club will be fielding two more junior sides and for the first time the club will have a Saturday 4th X1 in the Northants Cricket League. This side is needed to make sure that all our juniors have a route into Senior cricket. In total the club will be fielding 13 sides.

Molly Norton, press officer for the club, said: “Over the winter, the club has installed a new changing room for our female players. Cricket has become a truly mixed sport and the need for female changing for ladies playing in what were formerly our male teams has become a necessity.

“Thanks to a grant from the ECB and the support of members the club has refurbished the lounge area.

“If you are interested in cricket in any capacity, a warm welcome is guaranteed. We have a beautiful ground situated at Longdown Lane in Barby. Junior registration will be on April 25 and the club will be open most evenings and every Saturday from the start of May.”

Guests are invited to the club’s media day on Saturday, April 12, from 10am 2pm.

Junior training starts at the club on Friday, April 25, with All Stars and Dynamos starting on Friday, May 9. Visit https://www.facebook.com/barbycricketclub?locale=en_GB for more information.