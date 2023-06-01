Tributes paid to ‘the youngest every Daventry mayor’ who was an ‘incredibly engaging and humorous guy’

A man who was heavily involved in Northamptonshire politics has died at the age of 91.

On May 12, Donald Clifford Tooby - known as Don - passed away peacefully at ‘The Orchards Metlifecare Retirement Village’ in Auckland, New Zealand.

His children - Linda, Neil, and Denise - are now paying tribute to their father, who was a “loving husband” and “beloved and great grandpa”.

The father-of-three had four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Don was born on December 1931, in Chapel Lane, Daventry, to the late Elizabeth and William Tooby. He was one of three siblings, including his late brother Alan and his other brother Leslie, aged 93.

As a teenager, Don was part of the ‘Boys Brigade’, between 1946 and 1949.

Neil, 63, Don’s youngest child said: “He was walking up Brook Street with the band, playing his great big base drum. He was supposed to turn left up the High Street. Because he was small and couldn’t see, he carried straight on up Sheaf Street. One of his brothers was further up in the band itself, his other brother was playing the triangle, and they couldn’t work out where he was.”

Don was part of the Royal Air Force aircraft number 617 squadron, commonly known as ‘The Dambusters’, for two years in 1950.

He married Patricia in 1955, who has now passed away, and spent his first few married years of life in Chester, until his return to Daventry for political pursuits.

Don was a Borough Councillor from 1963 until 1974. He became the Mayor of Daventry in 1967 while he was part of the council. He was the Mayor of Daventry twice, serving again in 1972.

“He was the youngest mayor ever in Daventry history,” said Linda, 64, Neil’s sister.

His councillor title changed with the district in April 1974. He was a Daventry District Cllr. until 1985.

Don was awarded the Charter trustee title of Daventry in 1985, in recognition of his many years of service to the town.

His council work did not end here. Don first became a Northamptonshire County Councillor in 1973 and continued until 1985, while he was the Chairman of Northamptonshire social services.

“He was an incredibly engaging and humorous guy. Some of the talks and speeches that he used to do when you listened to what he said, he was very very funny.

“He wasn’t afraid of talking in front of dozens of people or thousands of people. He loved it,” said Neil.

Don was a man with many hobbies. He was an actor and director both in England, playing for ‘Danetree entertainers’, and in New Zealand, for the Wanganui Repertory Theatre.

In 1984, as a member of the Daventry Golf Club, he was appointed captain. His name was plastered across the notice boards in the clubhouse for trophies he had won over the years.

“He was a keen golfer. He taught me how to play when I was nine years old,” said Neil.

Don worked and lived in Daventry until 1987 when he moved to New Zealand with his wife to be closer to his grandchildren and daughters, Linda and Denise.