Tributes have been paid to Kris Hallenga, who launched the charity CoppaFeel while living in Northamptonshire after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kris, who was from Daventry before moving to Cornwall, passed away aged 38. Ms Hallenga was an inspiration to millions of people through her tremendous charity work.

Ms Hallenga, who has featured in the Chronicle & Echo many times over the years including writing a column for the paper, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23.

Kris Hallenga CEO Coppafeel (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images For Advertising Week)

A statement was published on Sunday on the charity’s website:

“We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.

Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.

In 2009 Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23, after being turned away from her GP for over a year. By the time she was diagnosed, it was terminal. Kris’ ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position and so CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.

Kris has reached millions of people with her message of health advocacy and empowerment, successfully campaigned for cancer education to be included in the school curriculum, won the Women of the Year Outstanding Young Campaigner award, received an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration from Nottingham Trent University and wrote a Times Best Selling book: Glittering a Turd.

Kris’ life mission was that CoppaFeel! would no longer need to exist, with late diagnosis of breast cancer eradicated in her lifetime. We are committed to continuing Kris’ legacy, to ensure that everyone has the best chance of living a happy and healthy life. If you’d like to support this mission, you can donate here.

For 15 years Kris had been living with secondary breast cancer. She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic. She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.

Kris’ family have one request – for peace and privacy to allow them the time and space needed to process Kris’ death. We would like to thank our community for your love and messages of support and kindly ask that you respect the family’s wishes at this time.