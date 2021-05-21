Tributes paid to Daventry football club 'legend' and much-adored caretaker Malcolm
Tributes have been paid to much-loved Daventry football club 'legend' Malcolm Hobbs who has lost his battle with illness aged 83.
His family this week paid tribute to Malcolm, who was laid to rest this week after losing his fight with dementia.
Malcolm was in born in Daventry on July 27, 1937, to parents Cecil and Kate Hobbs.
He was born and raised in Brook Street and Jubilee Road Daventry and he was the youngest of six Hobbs brothers. Sadly, brothers David and Alan died very young leaving Malcolm, Jack, Frank and Ken.
Jack passed away in 1998, Ken in 2000 and Frank earlier this year leaving Malcolm as the last remaining Hobbs brother.
In his younger years when he worked as a labourer and played football in his spare time, he met Delia Barnes, a typist clerk and they later married.
The couple had two children, Darren and Stuart, and lived in Jubilee Road.
Malcolm, who loved Daventry Town FC, spent most of his younger years working for local landscaping firms before moving to Ford's distribution centre in Daventry.
Delia died in 1990 after a short battle with cancer.
Malcolm moved to The Grange after losing his wife and became a caretaker at The Grange School.
He then worked for a few years as the caretaker at The Grange School where 'Mr Malcolm' was adored by the children and staff alike.
Malcolm found happiness again when he met Margaret Rooney and they were married in 2006 and they eventually had to go separate ways as they both became ill. Margaret died a week before Malcolm.
Malcolm also leaves five grandchildren Kyle, Abbie, Dylan, Paige and Robyn.
Son Darren, said: "Dad's number one love has always been football and he was as ardent supporter of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he had a love of Daventry Town Football club like no other and he devoted most of his life in some capacity to the club, from player to manager and pretty much every conceivable position in between.
"In the darkest days at the hollow he could often be found touring the pubs of Daventry trying to get a team together on a Saturday afternoon just to keep the club going. He managed football teams at all ages and all levels in the town and so many young men in Daventry have been lucky enough to have been coached and managed by his words of footballing wisdom. "One of his greatest honours was when Daventry Town football Club named a stand after the family and 'The Hobbs Stand' was opened as a mark of respect following everything, he, his brother Frank and sister-in-law Sarah had done for the club over many years of dedication. "