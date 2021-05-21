Tributes paid to Daventry football club 'legend' and much-adored caretaker Malcolm

Malcolm was laid to rest this week.

His family this week paid tribute to Malcolm, who was laid to rest this week after losing his fight with dementia.

Malcolm was in born in Daventry on July 27, 1937, to parents Cecil and Kate Hobbs.

He was born and raised in Brook Street and Jubilee Road Daventry and he was the youngest of six Hobbs brothers. Sadly, brothers David and Alan died very young leaving Malcolm, Jack, Frank and Ken.

Malcom (right) was a popular figure at the football club.

Jack passed away in 1998, Ken in 2000 and Frank earlier this year leaving Malcolm as the last remaining Hobbs brother.

In his younger years when he worked as a labourer and played football in his spare time, he met Delia Barnes, a typist clerk and they later married.

The couple had two children, Darren and Stuart, and lived in Jubilee Road.

Malcolm, who loved Daventry Town FC, spent most of his younger years working for local landscaping firms before moving to Ford's distribution centre in Daventry.

In his younger days, Malcolm with fellow players.

Delia died in 1990 after a short battle with cancer.

Malcolm moved to The Grange after losing his wife and became a caretaker at The Grange School.

He then worked for a few years as the caretaker at The Grange School where 'Mr Malcolm' was adored by the children and staff alike.

Malcolm found happiness again when he met Margaret Rooney and they were married in 2006 and they eventually had to go separate ways as they both became ill. Margaret died a week before Malcolm.

Happy times at Daventry Town Football Club.

Malcolm also leaves five grandchildren Kyle, Abbie, Dylan, Paige and Robyn.

Son Darren, said: "Dad's number one love has always been football and he was as ardent supporter of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he had a love of Daventry Town Football club like no other and he devoted most of his life in some capacity to the club, from player to manager and pretty much every conceivable position in between.