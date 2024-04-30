Tributes paid to 'acclaimed' poet and 'beloved' son who tragically died at popular music festival in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to an ‘acclaimed’ poet and ‘beloved son’ who drowned in a lake while under the influence of drugs and alcohol at a festival in Northamptonshire.

The inquest into the death of 27-year-old Gboyega Odubanjo took place at The Guildhall on Tuesday (April 30).

Gboyega, from Hackney, was reported missing on Sunday, August 27, 2023, having last been seen at Shambala Festival, in Kelmarsh, early the previous morning.

Gboyega Odubanjo

His body was sadly found during a police search shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area.

In a statement read out at the inquest, pathologist Dr M Biggs listed Gboyega’s cause of death as drowning, adding that the presence of of alcohol, ketamine and MDMA ‘may provide some explanation as to why the deceased was in the water’.

Paying tribute, Gboyega’s family said: “We are heartbroken in the months since the passing of Gboyega, beloved son, brother, treasured friend acclaimed artist.

“Gboyega was inimitable. We will treasure his loud laughter, calm measuredness, sharp intellect and his love, all of which will continue to warm the hearts of his friends, family and writing community.

“His disappearance was entirely out of character and remains a tragic and preventable loss, now ruled as a tragic accident at today’s inquest.

“Gboyega had been asked to this festival to perform as a poet. Everyone has a right to be and feel safe while doing what they love.

“With this news we hope it will give us the space and the insight to move to the next stage of healing for his friends, family and community.”

The inquest heard how Gboyega travelled up to Shambala Festival with a group of friends on Friday, August 25, 2023. That night the group were drinking and taking drugs at the festival when Gboyega entered into a ‘bad trip’, the inquest heard.

Gboyega was found to be ‘acting strangely’, thinking his friends were some kind of ‘authority figure’, the inquest heard.

One friend said: “He didn’t recognise me. I thought he would come out of it at some point and return to the wooded area or find his way back to the tents.” However, Gboyega never returned to his friends or to his tent.

Concerns were raised on Sunday, August 27, 2023, when Gboyega did not turn up to present his poetry reading. His friends became ‘extremely worried’ and reported him as a missing person, the inquest heard.

On attendance, police raised the missing status from ‘medium risk’ to ‘high risk’ after finding that Gboyega’s belongings were still in his tent and there had been no contact for 24 – 36 hours.

A specialist dive team found the young poet in Kelmarsh Lake, located on the estate grounds, on Thursday, August 31 at 9am, the inquest heard.

Summarising, senor coroner Anne Pember said: “Toxicology showed Gboyega had consumed alcohol and there was also evidence of ketamine and MDMA use prior to death. In my view, sufficient enough to impair cognitive behaviour and sufficient motor function.”

The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The family said: “We believe if he had received adequate care he would still be alive.

"We will be working with our community to ensure people are safer in circumstances such as this.

"In spite of the difficulties of this time, we look forward with great pride and joy to the release of Gboyega’s debut poetry collection.

“In addition, the Gboyega Odubanjo Foundation will provide a wave of low income black writers to be supported in their artistry and craft, continuing the legacy of Gboyega’s work as a dedicated mentor.”