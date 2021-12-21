Trains cancelled and delayed as emergency services deal with incident between Northampton and Rugby
Passengers advised to check before travelling
Rail passengers travelling from Northampton are being warned they face major delays and cancellations on Tuesday (December 21).
Operator London Northwestern Railway says all lines are blocked while emergency services deal with an incident near the railway between Northampton and Rugby and .
Services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street are likely to be severely hit.
The incident is also affecting Avanti West Coast trains between Milton Keynes and Coventry.
An LNR spokesman said there was no estimate for how long the problem will last, but advised anybody planning to travel before noon on Tuesday to check the National Rail Enquiries website or London Northwestern Railway before setting out.