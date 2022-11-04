Train strikes suspended too late to cancel 'do not travel' warning for Northampton passengers

Train operator London Northwestern Railway is telling passengers to only travel if necessary from Northampton despite a major rail union calling off three days of strikes.

The RMT announced that its members will not walk out on Saturday (November 5), Monday (November 7) and Wednesday (November 9). But LNR bosses said the move came too late to allow cancel temporary timetables put in place for Saturday.

Customer experience director, Jonny Wiseman, said: “While it is welcome that this strike action has been suspended, it has come too late to reinstate the full timetable for Saturday and passengers should still only travel if essential. Any changes to the planned level of service on Monday and Wednesday will be added to our website as soon as they are available.”

LNR hinted that a reduced timetable is also expected to remain in place on Monday because staffing rosters and train movements are planned many days in advance.

Two trains an hour will run between 7.30am and 7.30pm only on the route between Northampton and London Euston on Saturday, plus one train an hour between Northampton and Birmingham.

RMT said it is now entering into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies after securing unconditional talks and the promise of a pay offer.

The union claims Network Rail had declared discussions and consultations closed and was intent on imposing changes to maintenance without agreement with RMT.

A statement said it has now rowed back and will continue discussions on the basis that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

The dispute remains live, however, and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15th November.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

